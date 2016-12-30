Toggle navigation
KWTX-FM - Waco Killeen's #1 Hit Music
KWTX-FM - Waco Killeen's #1 Hit Music
ON-AIR
Elvis Duran Morning Show
Sondra Rae
Carter
EJ
JoJo Wright
Letty B.
Billy The Kidd
Alex
Brady
Nathan Fast
Toby Knapp
Most Requested Live With Romeo
Club 9-7-5
Ryan Seacrest AT40
Club Kane with KANE
Music
97.5 FM Playlist
97.5 FM on iHeartRadio
Contact Us
Listen On iHeartRadio
Join Us On facebook
Local Events Calendar
Community Involvement
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Client Pay
Jobs
Photos
Contests
Win a Free Trip to the iHeart80s Party!
Free Movie Friday Courtesy of ATOM TICKETS
All Contests
Contest Rules
Newsletter
More
Relive The Best Moments From Our 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival Tomorrow Night On The CW!
Celebrity Psychic Tarot Readings For 2017: Kanye West, Britney Spears & More
GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!
Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Are Back! Nominees Will Be Announced January 4th at 9AM ET!
previous
next
On-Air Now
3am - 6am
Mariah Carey "New Year’s Rockin' Eve 2017" (VIDEO)
Mariah Carey, DNCE, More Welcome 2017 on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' (VIDEOS)
PHOTOS: Craziest Pop Culture Moments of 2016
PHOTOS: 18 Celebrity Breakups of 2016
PHOTOS: 25 Top iHeartRadio Moments from 2016
PHOTOS: 17 New Year's Resolutions for 2017
PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez's Relationships Through The Years
PHOTOS: Guess the Pop Song from 2016
PHOTOS: The World's Highest-Paid Musicians Of 2016
PHOTOS: Stars to Look Out for in 2017
UK Woman: 'Cup of Tea' Invite Led to 13 Years as Sex Slave
Watch: Astronauts Do Mannequin Challenge From Space (Video)
x
See Full Playlist
KWTX-FM
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played